Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) On Friday – Up 55.16% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s traded shares were 0.21 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.89% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the FREQ share is $8.60, that puts it down -285.65 from that peak though still a striking 55.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $78.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 593.74K shares over the past three months.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. FREQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.67.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) trade information

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) registered a -0.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.89% in intraday trading to $2.23 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.50%, and it has moved by 41.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.86%. The short interest in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) is 0.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.07 day(s) to cover.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Frequency Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) shares have gone down -55.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.62% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.80% this quarter and then jump 17.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -88.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.17 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -199.90% in 2022.

FREQ Dividends

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s Major holders

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 7.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.02%, with the float percentage being 42.38%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.3 million shares (or 9.44% of all shares), a total value of $7.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.97 million shares, is of Federated Hermes, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 1.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.94 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $1.23 million.