For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 50.75% or $1.61. The 52-week high for the BNSO share is $7.47, that puts it down -56.28 from that peak though still a striking 52.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.26. The company’s market capitalization is $22.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 89200.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 3.65K shares over the past three months.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) trade information

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) registered a 50.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 50.75% in intraday trading to $4.78 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.95%, and it has moved by 46.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.71%. The short interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) is 702.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.60, which implies an increase of 37.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.60 and $7.60 respectively. As a result, BNSO is trading at a discount of -59.0% off the target high and -59.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.10%. While earnings are projected to return 316.60% in 2022.

BNSO Dividends

Bonso Electronics International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)’s Major holders

Bonso Electronics International Inc. insiders own 76.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.05%, with the float percentage being 13.03%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 2.51% of all shares), a total value of $0.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1000.0 shares, is of Allworth Financial, LP’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3050.0.