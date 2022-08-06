Following Its 52-Week Low, Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT)’S Share Price Rose 28.07% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -28.93%

During the last session, Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s traded shares were 0.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.60% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the CLBT share is $13.24, that puts it down -132.28 from that peak though still a striking 28.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 137.44K shares over the past three months.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CLBT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) trade information

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) registered a 1.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.60% in intraday trading to $5.70 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.87%, and it has moved by 0.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.60%. The short interest in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) is 1.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 36.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, CLBT is trading at a discount of -128.07% off the target high and -5.26% off the low.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cellebrite DI Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) shares have gone up 1.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.50% against 12.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $77.97 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $59.2 million and $65.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.60% and then jump by 18.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -37.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.36% per annum.

CLBT Dividends

Cellebrite DI Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s Major holders

Cellebrite DI Ltd. insiders own 75.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.31%, with the float percentage being 78.40%. True Wind Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.39 million shares (or 7.10% of all shares), a total value of $68.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.79 million shares, is of Light Street Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $43.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $0.81 million.