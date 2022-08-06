FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) Has Grown 35.85% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s traded shares were 0.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.33% or -$0.74. The 52-week high for the FAZE share is $15.74, that puts it down -19.7 from that peak though still a striking 39.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.02. The company’s market capitalization is $887.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 547.62K shares over the past three months.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) registered a -5.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.33% in intraday trading to $13.15 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.46%, and it has moved by 31.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.85%.

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

FaZe Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.11%, with the float percentage being 16.52%. Cowen and Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.93 million shares (or 4.22% of all shares), a total value of $9.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.9 million shares, is of Centiva Capital, LP’s that is approximately 4.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) shares are Special Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Special Opportunities Fd owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 55024.0, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $0.54 million.