Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) On Friday – Up 14.84% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s traded shares were 0.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.56% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the EVK share is $4.20, that puts it down -228.12 from that peak though still a striking 14.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.09. The company’s market capitalization is $19.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 39760.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 14.60K shares over the past three months.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) registered a 7.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.56% in intraday trading to $1.28 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.35%, and it has moved by -4.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.84%. The short interest in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) is 16059.999999999998 shares and it means that shorts have 1.47 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.00%. While earnings are projected to return -102.80% in 2022.

EVK Dividends

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. insiders own 73.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.12%, with the float percentage being 4.16%. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.79% of all shares), a total value of $0.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36000.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $66960.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 55000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31500.0, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $58590.0.