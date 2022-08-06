During The Past Six Months, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE) Shares Took An -26.02% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s traded shares were 0.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.00% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the GLUE share is $45.56, that puts it down -391.48 from that peak though still a striking 34.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.05. The company’s market capitalization is $512.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 94520.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 191.26K shares over the past three months.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. GLUE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) trade information

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) registered a 3.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.00% in intraday trading to $9.27 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.21%, and it has moved by -23.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.65%. The short interest in Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) is 4.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.43, which implies an increase of 62.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, GLUE is trading at a discount of -309.92% off the target high and -61.81% off the low.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) shares have gone down -26.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.66% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.10% this quarter and then drop -30.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -266.80% in 2022.

GLUE Dividends

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s Major holders

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.69%, with the float percentage being 100.59%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.7 million shares (or 16.51% of all shares), a total value of $108.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.99 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $98.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $11.23 million.