During The Past Six Months, 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Shares Took An 6.41% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.88% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the TSVT share is $64.00, that puts it down -285.31 from that peak though still a striking 40.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.91. The company’s market capitalization is $636.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 563.33K shares over the past three months.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) registered a 3.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.88% in intraday trading to $16.61 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.43%, and it has moved by 13.38% in 30 days. The short interest in 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) is 2.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.36 day(s) to cover.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 2seventy bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) shares have gone up 6.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.87% against 1.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.52 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -141.90% in 2022.

TSVT Dividends

2seventy bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s Major holders

2seventy bio Inc. insiders own 1.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.39%, with the float percentage being 86.82%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.5 million shares (or 9.29% of all shares), a total value of $59.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.16 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 8.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $53.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 2.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 4.32% of the stock, which is worth about $21.44 million.