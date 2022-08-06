Does Immunic Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IMUX) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s traded shares were 0.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.27% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the IMUX share is $14.50, that puts it down -172.05 from that peak though still a striking 52.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.52. The company’s market capitalization is $161.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 743.50K shares over the past three months.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. IMUX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.72.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) trade information

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) registered a 11.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.27% in intraday trading to $5.33 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 50.56%, and it has moved by 30.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.79%. The short interest in Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) is 1.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.40, which implies an increase of 77.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, IMUX is trading at a discount of -650.47% off the target high and -68.86% off the low.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immunic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immunic Inc. (IMUX) shares have gone down -59.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.23% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.20% this quarter and then jump 6.60% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.40%. While earnings are projected to return -39.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.50% per annum.

IMUX Dividends

Immunic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s Major holders

Immunic Inc. insiders own 17.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.60%, with the float percentage being 70.89%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.71 million shares (or 8.86% of all shares), a total value of $30.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.79 million shares, is of Omega Fund Management, Llc’s that is approximately 5.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $20.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $2.83 million.