Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s traded shares were 0.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.57% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CYRN share is $19.00, that puts it down -991.95 from that peak though still a striking 13.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.51. The company’s market capitalization is $15.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.64 million shares over the past three months.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CYRN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) registered a -0.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.57% in intraday trading to $1.74 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.16%, and it has moved by -13.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.30%. The short interest in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.00, which implies an increase of 94.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, CYRN is trading at a discount of -1624.14% off the target high and -1624.14% off the low.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.36 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.20%. While earnings are projected to return -3.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

Cyren Ltd. insiders own 2.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.56%, with the float percentage being 29.38%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.61 million shares (or 20.91% of all shares), a total value of $8.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 90580.0 shares, is of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s that is approximately 1.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.46 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1797.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3360.0 market value.