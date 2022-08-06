Could Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s traded shares were 0.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.32% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the FUV share is $18.77, that puts it down -545.02 from that peak though still a striking 9.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.64. The company’s market capitalization is $102.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 906.86K shares over the past three months.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. FUV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) trade information

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) registered a -3.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.32% in intraday trading to $2.91 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.21%, and it has moved by -0.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.48%. The short interest in Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) is 8.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.25, which implies an increase of 68.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, FUV is trading at a discount of -312.37% off the target high and -37.46% off the low.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcimoto Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) shares have gone down -48.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.85% against -0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -30.40% this quarter and then jump 6.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 204.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.25 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.46 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.09 million and $1.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.70% and then jump by 84.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -63.70%. While earnings are projected to return -104.40% in 2022.

FUV Dividends

Arcimoto Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s Major holders

Arcimoto Inc. insiders own 22.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.10%, with the float percentage being 33.86%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.6 million shares (or 6.71% of all shares), a total value of $17.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.8 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.03 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $6.78 million.