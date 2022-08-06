CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) Could Post A 67.59% Or More Growth

During the last session, CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.85% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the CRMD share is $6.98, that puts it up 2.1 from that peak though still a striking 62.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.64. The company’s market capitalization is $282.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 440.37K shares over the past three months.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CRMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) trade information

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) registered a 8.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.85% in intraday trading to $7.13 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.27%, and it has moved by 74.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.23%. The short interest in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) is 2.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.00, which implies an increase of 67.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, CRMD is trading at a discount of -278.68% off the target high and -166.48% off the low.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CorMedix Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) shares have gone up 80.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.00% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -75.00% this quarter and then drop -13.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 235.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.40%. While earnings are projected to return 2.90% in 2022.

CRMD Dividends

CorMedix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)’s Major holders

CorMedix Inc. insiders own 1.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.39%, with the float percentage being 34.83%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.42 million shares (or 6.19% of all shares), a total value of $13.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.4 million shares, is of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s that is approximately 6.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.52 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $2.83 million.