CHW Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CHWA) Has Been Falling -19.43% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, CHW Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CHWA)’s traded shares were 0.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.55% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the CHWA share is $13.13, that puts it down -66.62 from that peak though still a striking 13.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.84. The company’s market capitalization is $117.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 114.03K shares over the past three months.

CHW Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CHWA) trade information

CHW Acquisition Corporation (CHWA) registered a 1.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.55% in intraday trading to $7.88 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.98%, and it has moved by -20.72% in 30 days. The short interest in CHW Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CHWA) is 64150.00000000001 shares and it means that shorts have 3.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.50, which implies an increase of 36.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.50 and $12.50 respectively. As a result, CHWA is trading at a discount of -58.63% off the target high and -58.63% off the low.

CHWA Dividends

CHW Acquisition Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CHW Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CHWA)’s Major holders

CHW Acquisition Corporation insiders own 15.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.43%, with the float percentage being 90.27%. ATW Spac Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.99 million shares (or 6.31% of all shares), a total value of $9.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.99 million shares, is of Boothbay Fund Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CHW Acquisition Corporation (CHWA) shares are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and WCM Alternatives Credit Event Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd owns about 19389.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9215.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $91320.0.