Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) Is Decrease -84.17%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s traded shares were 0.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.54, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the CLSN share is $17.70, that puts it down -596.85 from that peak though still a striking 29.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.80. The company’s market capitalization is $17.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 61.63K shares over the past three months.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CLSN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.12.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) trade information

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $2.54 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.51%, and it has moved by 14.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.17%. The short interest in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) is 95440.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.50, which implies an increase of 91.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, CLSN is trading at a discount of -1671.65% off the target high and -529.92% off the low.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Celsion Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Celsion Corporation (CLSN) shares have gone down -57.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -32.64% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.40% this quarter and then drop -25.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80k by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.60%. While earnings are projected to return 62.00% in 2022.

CLSN Dividends

Celsion Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 17 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s Major holders

Celsion Corporation insiders own 1.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.06%, with the float percentage being 10.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 3.31% of all shares), a total value of $1.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 74918.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 79599.0, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $0.4 million.