Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) Given A -158.57% drop From High?

During the last session, Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s traded shares were 0.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.72% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the ONVO share is $8.30, that puts it down -158.57 from that peak though still a striking 46.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.71. The company’s market capitalization is $28.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16350.000000000002 shares, and the average trade volume was 93.59K shares over the past three months.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ONVO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) trade information

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) registered a 7.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.72% in intraday trading to $3.21 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.18%, and it has moved by 33.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.32%. The short interest in Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) is 0.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.00, which implies an increase of 89.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, ONVO is trading at a discount of -834.58% off the target high and -834.58% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.55 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.10%. While earnings are projected to return 46.00% in 2022.

ONVO Dividends

Organovo Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s Major holders

Organovo Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.52%, with the float percentage being 17.69%. Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.48 million shares (or 5.49% of all shares), a total value of $1.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.46 million shares, is of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.’s that is approximately 5.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 0.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 1.86% of the stock, which is worth about $0.61 million.