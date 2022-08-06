Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Given A -258.82% drop From High?

During the last session, Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.47% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the GATO share is $15.25, that puts it down -258.82 from that peak though still a striking 43.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.40. The company’s market capitalization is $257.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 849.27K shares over the past three months.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GATO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) registered a -0.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.47% in intraday trading to $4.25 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.25%, and it has moved by 64.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.98%. The short interest in Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) is 2.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.31, which implies an increase of 1.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $5.75 respectively. As a result, GATO is trading at a discount of -35.29% off the target high and 17.65% off the low.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 127.30% this quarter and then jump 633.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 106.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $72.9 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $77 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -110.30% in 2022.

GATO Dividends

Gatos Silver Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

Gatos Silver Inc. insiders own 1.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.34%, with the float percentage being 92.27%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.6 million shares (or 9.54% of all shares), a total value of $28.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.21 million shares, is of Municipal Employees” Retirement System Of Michigan’s that is approximately 8.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold owns about 6.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.03 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $8.77 million.