Can DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -60.07% YTD?

During the last session, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.54% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the DATS share is $18.50, that puts it down -1428.93 from that peak though still a striking 14.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $25.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 233.91K shares over the past three months.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

DatChat Inc. (DATS) registered a 2.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.54% in intraday trading to $1.21 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.08%, and it has moved by 6.14% in 30 days. The short interest in DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

DatChat Inc. insiders own 14.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.14%, with the float percentage being 2.49%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.59% of all shares), a total value of $0.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63076.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DatChat Inc. (DATS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 86875.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 42767.0, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $53886.0.