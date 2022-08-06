BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) Is Up 41.91% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -13.04% – What To Do Now

During the last session, BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.44% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the BTRS share is $12.32, that puts it down -81.18 from that peak though still a striking 41.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.95. The company’s market capitalization is $978.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BTRS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) trade information

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) registered a 0.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.44% in intraday trading to $6.80 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.43%, and it has moved by 19.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.52%. The short interest in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) is 5.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.64, which implies an increase of 21.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, BTRS is trading at a discount of -91.18% off the target high and 4.41% off the low.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BTRS Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) shares have gone up 13.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.43% against 12.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.01 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.18 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.59 million and $31.73 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.80% and then jump by 36.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -258.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.40% per annum.

BTRS Dividends

BTRS Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s Major holders

BTRS Holdings Inc. insiders own 17.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.89%, with the float percentage being 96.73%. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 191 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 28.37 million shares (or 17.73% of all shares), a total value of $212.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.25 million shares, is of Riverwood Capital Management Ltd.’s that is approximately 8.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $106.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.53 million, or about 1.58% of the stock, which is worth about $18.93 million.