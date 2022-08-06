Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) Could Post A 95.88% Or More Growth

During the last session, Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.74% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the BEDU share is $3.83, that puts it down -340.23 from that peak though still a striking 41.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $124.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 94460.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 105.37K shares over the past three months.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. BEDU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) trade information

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) registered a 8.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.74% in intraday trading to $0.87 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.23%, and it has moved by 18.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.64%. The short interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) is 38920.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.10, which implies an increase of 95.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.10 and $21.10 respectively. As a result, BEDU is trading at a discount of -2325.29% off the target high and -2325.29% off the low.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 197.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $188.24 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $149.34 million by the end of Feb 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -62.10%. While earnings are projected to return -37.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.86% per annum.

BEDU Dividends

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 13.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)’s Major holders

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited insiders own 22.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.48%, with the float percentage being 46.87%. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.99 million shares (or 15.63% of all shares), a total value of $3.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.73 million shares, is of Indus Capital Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 14.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 4382.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3812.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 109.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $94.0.