Boom Or Bust? Where Will Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s traded shares were 0.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.28% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the MDNA share is $2.94, that puts it down -72.94 from that peak though still a striking 55.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $119.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 42170.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 59.83K shares over the past three months.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) trade information

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) registered a 8.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.28% in intraday trading to $1.70 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.39%, and it has moved by 46.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.09%. The short interest in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.78, which implies an increase of 74.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.71 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, MDNA is trading at a discount of -547.06% off the target high and -59.41% off the low.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) shares have gone up 3.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.71% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 41.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.60%. While earnings are projected to return -19.50% in 2022.

MDNA Dividends

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 10 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s Major holders

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. insiders own 29.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.82%, with the float percentage being 9.61%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.27 million shares (or 4.04% of all shares), a total value of $2.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of Worth Venture Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 1.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.73 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 34144.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34051.0 market value.