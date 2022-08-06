Boom Or Bust? Where Will Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.68% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the GROY share is $5.65, that puts it down -93.49 from that peak though still a striking 26.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.15. The company’s market capitalization is $390.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 420.15K shares over the past three months.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. GROY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) trade information

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) registered a -1.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.68% in intraday trading to $2.92 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.61%, and it has moved by 21.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.77%. The short interest in Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) is 0.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies an increase of 53.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.75 and $8.50 respectively. As a result, GROY is trading at a discount of -191.1% off the target high and -28.42% off the low.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gold Royalty Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) shares have gone down -30.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 84.44% against 6.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,374.00% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 84.40% in 2022.

GROY Dividends

Gold Royalty Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gold Royalty Corp. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY)’s Major holders

Gold Royalty Corp. insiders own 29.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.55%, with the float percentage being 17.82%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.73 million shares (or 4.28% of all shares), a total value of $23.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.64 million shares, is of Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec’s that is approximately 1.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.89 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 4.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.87 million market value.