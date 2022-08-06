BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Received An 0.58% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s traded shares were 0.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.45% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the BLRX share is $3.21, that puts it down -84.48 from that peak though still a striking 41.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $83.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 137.34K shares over the past three months.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. BLRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) registered a 9.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.45% in intraday trading to $1.74 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.82%, and it has moved by 29.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.76%. The short interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) is 0.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.08, which implies an increase of 84.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, BLRX is trading at a discount of -991.95% off the target high and -302.3% off the low.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioLineRx Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) shares have gone up 0.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.00% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.30% this quarter and then jump 53.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 65.60% in 2022.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

BioLineRx Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.21%, with the float percentage being 7.21%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 0.57% of all shares), a total value of $0.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.27 million shares, is of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s that is approximately 0.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 32026.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49960.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19489.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $24945.0.