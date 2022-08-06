Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Received An -0.20% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s traded shares were 0.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.92% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the AQMS share is $2.63, that puts it down -165.66 from that peak though still a striking 28.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.71. The company’s market capitalization is $73.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 322.54K shares over the past three months.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. AQMS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) trade information

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) registered a 2.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.92% in intraday trading to $0.99 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.48%, and it has moved by 28.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.50%. The short interest in Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is 4.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies an increase of 82.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, AQMS is trading at a discount of -607.07% off the target high and -304.04% off the low.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aqua Metals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) shares have gone down -0.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.08% against 17.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $120k by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.80%. While earnings are projected to return 38.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 35.00% per annum.

AQMS Dividends

Aqua Metals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Major holders

Aqua Metals Inc. insiders own 3.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.09%, with the float percentage being 19.81%. Baird Financial Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.78 million shares (or 4.92% of all shares), a total value of $5.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.33 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.99 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $1.49 million.