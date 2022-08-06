Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s traded shares were 0.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.87% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the APTX share is $3.76, that puts it down -637.25 from that peak though still a striking 29.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $38.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 320.67K shares over the past three months.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. APTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) trade information

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) registered a 4.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.87% in intraday trading to $0.51 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.43%, and it has moved by -20.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.81%. The short interest in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) is 1.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 88.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, APTX is trading at a discount of -1076.47% off the target high and -292.16% off the low.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aptinyx Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) shares have gone down -82.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.81% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.40% this quarter and then jump 25.80% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.60%. While earnings are projected to return -8.80% in 2022.

APTX Dividends

Aptinyx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s Major holders

Aptinyx Inc. insiders own 12.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.07%, with the float percentage being 60.43%. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.89 million shares (or 13.13% of all shares), a total value of $20.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.12 million shares, is of Artal Group S.A.’s that is approximately 9.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $1.11 million.