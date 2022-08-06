Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.17% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the USAS share is $1.35, that puts it down -136.84 from that peak though still a striking 21.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $93.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 453.05K shares over the past three months.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) registered a -3.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.17% in intraday trading to $0.57 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.22%, and it has moved by -15.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.61%. The short interest in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) is 4.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.23, which implies an increase of 53.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.70 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, USAS is trading at a discount of -250.88% off the target high and -22.81% off the low.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) shares have gone down -27.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.77% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 92.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 141.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.64 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.16 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 102.70% in 2022.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 15 and August 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation insiders own 4.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.48%, with the float percentage being 31.99%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.71 million shares (or 4.73% of all shares), a total value of $4.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.34 million shares, is of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s that is approximately 3.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 7.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.6 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $2.61 million.