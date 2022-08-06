Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.35% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the AMPS share is $11.35, that puts it down -31.82 from that peak though still a striking 50.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.26. The company’s market capitalization is $1.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 734.86K shares over the past three months.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AMPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) registered a 0.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.35% in intraday trading to $8.61 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.82%, and it has moved by 25.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.77%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.60, which implies an increase of 18.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, AMPS is trading at a discount of -50.99% off the target high and -4.53% off the low.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Altus Power Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) shares have gone up 34.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 633.33% against 17.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.66 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.52 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 153.90% in 2022.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Altus Power Inc. insiders own 58.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.95%, with the float percentage being 88.67%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 28.83 million shares (or 18.76% of all shares), a total value of $214.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of ValueAct Holdings, L.P.’s that is approximately 2.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 2.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.17 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $8.71 million.