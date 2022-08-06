After CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) Surges -420.83% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s traded shares were 0.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.59% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CURI share is $13.27, that puts it down -591.15 from that peak though still a striking 26.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.41. The company’s market capitalization is $102.51M, and the average trade volume was 427.71K shares over the past three months.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CURI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) trade information

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) registered a 1.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.59% in intraday trading to $1.92 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.28%, and it has moved by 5.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.22%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.90, which implies an increase of 60.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.80 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CURI is trading at a discount of -420.83% off the target high and 6.25% off the low.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CuriosityStream Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) shares have gone down -50.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.86% against 10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -75.00% this quarter and then drop -1,100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.99 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.72 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 77.80% in 2022.

CURI Dividends

CuriosityStream Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s Major holders

CuriosityStream Inc. insiders own 46.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.68%, with the float percentage being 33.27%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.82 million shares (or 3.46% of all shares), a total value of $5.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.79 million shares, is of Times Square Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $0.95 million.