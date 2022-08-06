After A 7.71% Jump In The Last Week, Does SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s traded shares were 0.14 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.89% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the SOUN share is $18.14, that puts it down -381.17 from that peak though still a striking 36.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.40. The company’s market capitalization is $800.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SOUN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) registered a 1.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.89% in intraday trading to $3.77 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.71%, and it has moved by 20.06% in 30 days. The short interest in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is 1.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 58.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, SOUN is trading at a discount of -350.93% off the target high and 20.42% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.22 million by the end of Jun 2022.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

SoundHound AI Inc. insiders own 23.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.59%, with the float percentage being 3.40%. KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.89 million shares (or 0.57% of all shares), a total value of $2.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.74 million shares, is of Liberty Street Advisors, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.97 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.8 million market value.