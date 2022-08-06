Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI): Is It Possible To Be Down -44.90% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s traded shares were 0.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.67% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the ADGI share is $78.82, that puts it down -1870.5 from that peak though still a striking 39.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.41. The company’s market capitalization is $488.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 829.93K shares over the past three months.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. ADGI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.57.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) trade information

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) registered a 6.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.67% in intraday trading to $4.00 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.64%, and it has moved by -2.91% in 30 days. The short interest in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) is 3.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.83, which implies a decrease of -4.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, ADGI is trading at a discount of -25.0% off the target high and 25.0% off the low.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adagio Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) shares have gone down -49.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.14% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -216.70% this quarter and then jump 53.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -784.00% in 2022.

ADGI Dividends

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s Major holders

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 32.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.17%, with the float percentage being 99.54%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.23 million shares (or 13.88% of all shares), a total value of $69.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.4 million shares, is of M28 Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 5.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 5.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.97 million, or about 1.80% of the stock, which is worth about $9.0 million.