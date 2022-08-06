Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Has Dropped -76.09% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.22% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the ACCD share is $49.47, that puts it down -326.1 from that peak though still a striking 60.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.61. The company’s market capitalization is $809.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 million shares over the past three months.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ACCD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.71.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) registered a 1.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.22% in intraday trading to $11.61 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.65%, and it has moved by 2.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.09%. The short interest in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) is 4.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.06, which implies a decrease of -4.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ACCD is trading at a discount of -29.2% off the target high and 31.09% off the low.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Accolade Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares have gone down -37.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -355.94% against 12.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.80% this quarter and then drop -290.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $82.85 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $88.77 million by the end of Nov 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -11.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.90% per annum.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Accolade Inc. insiders own 3.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.82%, with the float percentage being 85.17%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.25 million shares (or 8.78% of all shares), a total value of $46.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.01 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $87.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 6.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.88 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $13.89 million.