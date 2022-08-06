A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI)

During the last session, Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.39% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the AUVI share is $9.20, that puts it down -422.73 from that peak though still a striking 50.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.87. The company’s market capitalization is $23.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.84 million shares over the past three months.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. AUVI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) registered a 11.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.39% in intraday trading to $1.76 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.02%, and it has moved by -15.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.19%. The short interest in Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 64.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, AUVI is trading at a discount of -354.55% off the target high and -13.64% off the low.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied UV Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) shares have gone up 9.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.58% against 12.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.40% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.67 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.55 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.55 million and $3.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.90% and then jump by 28.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -46.10% in 2022.

AUVI Dividends

Applied UV Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

Applied UV Inc. insiders own 49.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.16%, with the float percentage being 6.24%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 1.13% of all shares), a total value of $0.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 75804.0 shares, is of Advisor Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 86071.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 59088.0, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $88632.0.