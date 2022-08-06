A Quick Glance At Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) Stock: It Is up 29.15% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -39.70 Percent

During the last session, Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s traded shares were 0.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 38.19% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the EEIQ share is $10.33, that puts it down -419.1 from that peak though still a striking 29.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.41. The company’s market capitalization is $21.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3900.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 6.81K shares over the past three months.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) trade information

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) registered a 38.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 38.19% in intraday trading to $1.99 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.67%, and it has moved by 26.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.45%. The short interest in Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) is 29860.0 shares and it means that shorts have 5.7 day(s) to cover.

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Elite Education Group International Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) shares have gone down -33.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.67% against 9.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.26 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.26 million by the end of Mar 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.34 million and $5.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.90% and then jump by 35.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -203.00% in 2022.

EEIQ Dividends

Elite Education Group International Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s Major holders

Elite Education Group International Limited insiders own 67.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.59%, with the float percentage being 1.79%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 24781.0 shares (or 0.29% of all shares), a total value of $54518.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16300.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $35860.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1797.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3409.0 market value.