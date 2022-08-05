Year-To-Date, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Price Has Decrease -41.87%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s traded shares were 1.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.88% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the BKSY share is $13.20, that puts it down -405.75 from that peak though still a striking 61.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $291.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.90 million shares over the past three months.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BKSY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) registered a -1.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.88% in intraday trading to $2.61 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.97%, and it has moved by 4.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.85%. The short interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) is 3.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 56.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, BKSY is trading at a discount of -129.89% off the target high and -129.89% off the low.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 98.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8 million and $7.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 87.50% and then jump by 126.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -705.70% in 2022.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

BlackSky Technology Inc. insiders own 22.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.70%, with the float percentage being 39.70%. Jana Partners Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.84 million shares (or 2.35% of all shares), a total value of $5.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.54 million shares, is of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation’s that is approximately 1.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $1.31 million.