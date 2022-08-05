Year-To-Date, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Price Has Decrease -6.63%. Does Trouble Ahead? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Business   »  Year-To-Date, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Price H...

Year-To-Date, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Price Has Decrease -6.63%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.71% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the MO share is $57.05, that puts it down -29.84 from that peak though still a striking 6.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.00. The company’s market capitalization is $80.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.18 million shares over the past three months.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. MO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.31.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) trade information

Altria Group Inc. (MO) registered a -0.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.71% in intraday trading to $43.94 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.57%, and it has moved by 7.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.91%. The short interest in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) is 19.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.33 day(s) to cover.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Altria Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Altria Group Inc. (MO) shares have gone down -12.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.42% against -3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.40% this quarter and then jump 6.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.57 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.11 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.80%. While earnings are projected to return -44.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.11% per annum.

MO Dividends

Altria Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Altria Group Inc. is 3.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s Major holders

Altria Group Inc. insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.53%, with the float percentage being 60.57%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,224 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 157.26 million shares (or 8.69% of all shares), a total value of $8.22 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 119.84 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.26 billion.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altria Group Inc. (MO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 53.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.77 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 39.9 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $2.08 billion.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

Stocks Telegraph

Stocks Telegraph
In this video, we bring you the top 5 penny stocks to buy under 5 dollars, that you could enhance your portfolio through. The stocks mentioned in this video are CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY stock), ARC Document Solutions (ARC stock), Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT stock), US Global Investors (GROW stock), and Safe Bulkers Inc (SB stocks). Penny stocks are a sure way for any investor to see their portfolio get an early boost, given the high growth potential this class of stock offers. With strategic planning and the right choices, you can significantly boost your chances of success for such an investment strategy, by identifying the most promising stocks to buy. Each of the stocks covered in this video cover stellar opportunities from a wide array of industries and areas. These stocks also hold unique strengths which make growth inevitable and imminent. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:00 - CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY stock) 2:25 - ARC Document Solutions (ARC stock) 4:43 - Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT stock) 6:24 - US Global Investors (GROW stock) 8:05 - Safe Bulkers Inc (SB stocks) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- CymaBay Therapeutics : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CBAY/ ARC Document Solutions :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ARC/ Assertio Holdings Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ASRT/ US Global Investors : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GROW/ Safe Bulkers Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SB/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #PennyStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
In this video, we bring you the five best EV battery stocks to buy right now, that could deliver you exposure to this currently booming sector. Each of the stocks mentioned contains immense financial promise, and each are uniquely well-suited to see stellar growth in the short to long-term future. The mentioned stocks are Lithium Americas Corp (LAC stock), FREYR Battery (FREY stock), Albemarle Corporation (ALB stock), Tesla Inc. (TSLA stock), and Panasonic Corporation (PCRFY stock). The EV battery market is at the forefront of the global transition towards electrification and decarbonization. For this reason, the market has been quick to restructure itself along these lines, with demand for these stocks seeing a spectacular rise. As EV batteries continue to become more energy efficient and less costly, their market growth potential surges. This class of stock offers unparalleled growth opportunities, which would enable investors’ portfolios to fly high in the short to long-term future. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:56 - Lithium Americas Corp (LAC stock) 2:31 - FREYR Battery (FREY stock) 5:00 - Albemarle Corporation (ALB stock) 6:22 - Tesla Inc. (TSLA stock) 7:39 - Panasonic Corporation (PCRFY stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Lithium Americas Corp : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LAC/ FREYR Battery :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FREY/ Albemarle Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ALB/ Tesla Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TSLA/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #EVbatterystocks, #Stocks, #Investing
In this video, we bring you the five best stocks to buy during August 2022. The stocks mentioned in this video are Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR stock), Lithia Motors Inc (LAD stock), Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE stock), Leggett & Platt (LEG stock), and Shell plc (SHEL stock). 2022 has proven largely tumultuous for those invested in the stock market. When stocks collectively entered into a bear category, even corporate giants felt the pinch. With supply chains continuing to face disruption as a result of the sanctions on Russa, investors are understandably concerned as to where opportunity lies. The stocks mentioned in this video are each well suited to deliver gains, amidst the present circumstances, and are thus our top picks for your 2022 stock portfolio. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:03 - Palantir Technologies (PLTR stock) 3:04 - Lithia Motors (LAD stock) 5:04 - Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE stock) 6:44 - Leggett & Platt (LEG stock) 8:09 - Shell plc (SHEL stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Palantir Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PLTR/ Lithia Motors :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LAD/ Alexandria Real Estate : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ARE/ Leggett & Platt : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LEG/ Shell plc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SHEL/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Stocks, #Investing, #StockMarket
Load More... Subscribe
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]