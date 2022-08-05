Why Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ: BTOG) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG)’s traded shares were 1.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.11% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the BTOG share is $3.12, that puts it down -700.0 from that peak though still a striking 15.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $37.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 650.88K shares over the past three months.

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) trade information

Bit Origin Limited (BTOG) registered a 16.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.11% in intraday trading to $0.39 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.33%, and it has moved by -4.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.42%. The short interest in Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) is 0.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.42 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.90%. While earnings are projected to return -90.20% in 2022.

BTOG Dividends

Bit Origin Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG)’s Major holders

Bit Origin Limited insiders own 10.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.18%, with the float percentage being 0.20%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 83500.0 shares (or 0.09% of all shares), a total value of $91850.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30160.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $33176.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 30160.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25786.0 market value.