What To Expect Going Ahead For Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) Given Its 6.27 Percent Gain On Thursday?

During the last session, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.27% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the AHT share is $17.21, that puts it down -63.75 from that peak though still a striking 56.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.61. The company’s market capitalization is $344.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. AHT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.79.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) trade information

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) registered a 6.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.27% in intraday trading to $10.51 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.70%, and it has moved by 69.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.95%. The short interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) is 3.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 29.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, AHT is trading at a discount of -223.5% off the target high and 33.4% off the low.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) shares have gone up 37.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 267.48% against 4.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.80% this quarter and then jump 66.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $337.55 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $321.9 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.50%. While earnings are projected to return 96.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

AHT Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s Major holders

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. insiders own 1.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.50%, with the float percentage being 38.22%. Varde Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 161 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.43 million shares (or 7.06% of all shares), a total value of $24.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.71 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $17.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 1.85% of the stock, which is worth about $6.52 million.