What Should You Do With B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s traded shares were 1.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.67% or -$3.21. The 52-week high for the BGS share is $34.27, that puts it down -54.93 from that peak though still a striking 4.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. BGS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) trade information

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) registered a -12.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.67% in intraday trading to $22.12 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.52%, and it has moved by 5.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.50%. The short interest in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) is 12.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.50, which implies an increase of 13.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, BGS is trading at a discount of -31.1% off the target high and 0.54% off the low.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that B&G Foods Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) shares have gone down -18.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.64% against 3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -34.10% this quarter and then drop -1.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $483.04 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $531.6 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $464.38 million and $514.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.00% and then jump by 3.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.80%. While earnings are projected to return -49.70% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.83% per annum.

BGS Dividends

B&G Foods Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for B&G Foods Inc. is 1.90, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.50 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s Major holders

B&G Foods Inc. insiders own 2.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.11%, with the float percentage being 70.60%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 390 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.41 million shares (or 15.11% of all shares), a total value of $280.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.55 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $203.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $116.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.88 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $50.62 million.