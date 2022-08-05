WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK):The Stock Was Up 5.25 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the recent session, WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.02% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the WRK share is $54.78, that puts it down -35.59 from that peak though still a striking 5.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.28. The company’s market capitalization is $10.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.13 million shares over the past three months.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) trade information

WestRock Company (WRK) registered a -0.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.02% in intraday trading to $40.40 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.13%, and it has moved by 0.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.09%. The short interest in WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) is 3.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.46 day(s) to cover.

WestRock Company (WRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WestRock Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WestRock Company (WRK) shares have gone down -11.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.15% against 26.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.00% this quarter and then jump 40.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.5 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.55 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.82 billion and $5.09 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.20% and then jump by 9.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.90%. While earnings are projected to return 217.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.07% per annum.

WRK Dividends

WestRock Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for WestRock Company is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)’s Major holders

WestRock Company insiders own 1.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.28%, with the float percentage being 91.46%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 914 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 30.62 million shares (or 12.01% of all shares), a total value of $1.44 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.39 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.05 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WestRock Company (WRK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $358.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.98 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $281.1 million.