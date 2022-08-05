Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN)

During the last session, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s traded shares were 1.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.51% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the CAN share is $11.19, that puts it down -185.46 from that peak though still a striking 34.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.56. The company’s market capitalization is $784.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.26 million shares over the past three months.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Canaan Inc. (CAN) registered a 0.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.51% in intraday trading to $3.92 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.98%, and it has moved by 16.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.69%. The short interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is 8.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.97 day(s) to cover.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canaan Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canaan Inc. (CAN) shares have gone down -10.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.64% against 0.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $258.26 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $159.62 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 946.70% in 2022.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Canaan Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.19%, with the float percentage being 15.19%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.38 million shares (or 2.64% of all shares), a total value of $23.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.89 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canaan Inc. (CAN) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 2.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $6.28 million.