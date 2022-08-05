The Time To Buy Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) Is Now

During the last session, Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s traded shares were 1.07 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.33% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the ZY share is $15.46, that puts it down -492.34 from that peak though still a striking 57.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $267.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.68 million shares over the past three months.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. ZY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.74.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) registered a -3.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.33% in intraday trading to $2.61 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.53%, and it has moved by 77.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.36%. The short interest in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) is 3.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.60, which implies a decrease of -0.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.60 and $2.60 respectively. As a result, ZY is trading at a premium of 0.38% off the target high and 0.38% off the low.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zymergen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zymergen Inc. (ZY) shares have gone down -47.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.31% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.10% this quarter and then jump 28.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.21 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.11 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -82.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.30% per annum.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

Zymergen Inc. insiders own 7.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.04%, with the float percentage being 74.74%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 26.61 million shares (or 25.80% of all shares), a total value of $76.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.19 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 5.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $3.11 million.