The Future Belongs To Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s traded shares were 4.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 37.57% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the QH share is $3.18, that puts it down -606.67 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $22.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 41470.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 44.66K shares over the past three months.

Quhuo Limited (QH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. QH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) trade information

Quhuo Limited (QH) registered a 37.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 37.57% in intraday trading to $0.45 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 36.20%, and it has moved by 18.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.32%. The short interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) is 37380.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.10, which implies an increase of 97.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.10 and $19.10 respectively. As a result, QH is trading at a discount of -4144.44% off the target high and -4144.44% off the low.

Quhuo Limited (QH) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $162.28 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $150.7 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $134.74 million and $118.61 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.40% and then jump by 27.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 131.20% in 2022.

QH Dividends

Quhuo Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 05 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s Major holders

Quhuo Limited insiders own 24.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.10%, with the float percentage being 0.14%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18301.0 shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $8235.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14027.0 shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6312.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 3482.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1566.0 market value.