The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s traded shares were 1.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.13% or $1.41. The 52-week high for the AES share is $26.52, that puts it down -8.64 from that peak though still a striking 23.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.62. The company’s market capitalization is $14.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.44 million shares over the past three months.

The AES Corporation (AES) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. AES has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) trade information

The AES Corporation (AES) registered a 6.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.13% in intraday trading to $24.41 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.23%, and it has moved by 9.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.71%. The short interest in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) is 13.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.14, which implies an increase of 10.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, AES is trading at a discount of -22.9% off the target high and 5.78% off the low.

The AES Corporation (AES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The AES Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The AES Corporation (AES) shares have gone up 3.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.26% against 4.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.53 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.89 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.7 billion and $3.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.40% and then drop by -4.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.48%. While earnings are projected to return 5.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

AES Dividends

The AES Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The AES Corporation is 0.63, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.75 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s Major holders

The AES Corporation insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.48%, with the float percentage being 95.80%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 874 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 83.79 million shares (or 12.55% of all shares), a total value of $2.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 64.89 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 9.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.56 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The AES Corporation (AES) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 32.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $774.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.56 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $470.96 million.