The $0.33 Value Of Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s traded shares were 3.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.33, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.45% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the ZOM share is $0.80, that puts it down -142.42 from that peak though still a striking 48.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $329.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 22.86 million shares over the past three months.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) registered a 0.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.45% in intraday trading to $0.33 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.35%, and it has moved by 31.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.89%. The short interest in Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is 93.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.56 day(s) to cover.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 million by the end of Jun 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.10%. While earnings are projected to return 58.60% in 2022.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Zomedica Corp. insiders own 1.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.19%, with the float percentage being 13.39%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 40.61 million shares (or 37.59% of all shares), a total value of $13.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.72 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 17.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 25.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 23.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.21 million, or about 12.22% of the stock, which is worth about $4.45 million.