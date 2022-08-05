Should TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) Revive After A -43.87% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)’s traded shares were 1.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.53% or -$1.09. The 52-week high for the TPVG share is $19.25, that puts it down -43.87 from that peak though still a striking 11.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.86. The company’s market capitalization is $438.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 196.44K shares over the past three months.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) trade information

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) registered a -7.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.53% in intraday trading to $13.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.18%, and it has moved by 13.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.54%. The short interest in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) is 1.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.6 day(s) to cover.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) shares have gone down -16.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.31% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.30% this quarter and then jump 21.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.92 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.05 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.66 million and $21.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.10% and then jump by 19.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.20%. While earnings are projected to return 114.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.00% per annum.

TPVG Dividends

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is 1.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)’s Major holders

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. insiders own 1.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.78%, with the float percentage being 23.11%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.27 million shares (or 4.09% of all shares), a total value of $22.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.84 million shares, is of ClearBridge Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 2.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Tactical Dividend Income Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF owns about 0.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.88% of the stock, which is worth about $4.29 million.