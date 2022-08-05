Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Received An -65.29% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.28% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the AIHS share is $9.12, that puts it down -672.88 from that peak though still a striking 28.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.84. The company’s market capitalization is $7.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 52060.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 97.93K shares over the past three months.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) registered a 10.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.28% in intraday trading to $1.18 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.65%, and it has moved by 19.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.89%. The short interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.52 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -68.00%. While earnings are projected to return -0.30% in 2022.

AIHS Dividends

Senmiao Technology Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 16 and August 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

Senmiao Technology Limited insiders own 18.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.25%, with the float percentage being 0.30%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 16727.0 shares (or 0.26% of all shares), a total value of $38488.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6240.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $14358.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1672.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1605.0 market value.