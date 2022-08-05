Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Has Lost -52.77% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s traded shares were 1.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.99% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the MARK share is $6.70, that puts it down -1325.53 from that peak though still a striking 19.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $47.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) registered a 2.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.99% in intraday trading to $0.47 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.60%, and it has moved by 8.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.30%. The short interest in Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) is 12.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.75, which implies an increase of 87.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.75 and $3.75 respectively. As a result, MARK is trading at a discount of -697.87% off the target high and -697.87% off the low.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.27 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.33 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.65 million and $4.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 174.80% and then jump by 32.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.80%. While earnings are projected to return 268.90% in 2022.

MARK Dividends

Remark Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s Major holders

Remark Holdings Inc. insiders own 11.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.58%, with the float percentage being 15.31%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.24 million shares (or 4.03% of all shares), a total value of $3.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.71 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $0.98 million.