Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s traded shares were 1.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the PTRA share is $13.22, that puts it down -124.07 from that peak though still a striking 27.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.26. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.33 million shares over the past three months.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. PTRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $5.90 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.56%, and it has moved by 23.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.86%. The short interest in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) is 12.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.30, which implies an increase of 19.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, PTRA is trading at a discount of -69.49% off the target high and 15.25% off the low.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Proterra Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Proterra Inc. (PTRA) shares have gone down -23.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.76% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.30% this quarter and then jump 10.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $81.01 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $95.59 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -112.80% in 2022.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

Proterra Inc. insiders own 2.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.55%, with the float percentage being 62.96%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 227 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 26.64 million shares (or 11.94% of all shares), a total value of $157.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $99.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Proterra Inc. (PTRA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.96 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $29.28 million.