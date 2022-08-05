Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST): Is It Possible To Be Down -95.02% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST)’s traded shares were 1.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -20.04% or -$0.49. The 52-week high for the OST share is $47.79, that puts it down -2313.64 from that peak though still a striking 23.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.52. The company’s market capitalization is $25.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) trade information

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) registered a -20.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -20.04% in intraday trading to $1.98 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.50%, and it has moved by 15.16% in 30 days. The short interest in Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) is 26670.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 14.20% in 2022.

OST Dividends

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST)’s Major holders

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. insiders own 48.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.