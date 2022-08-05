Now Is A Good Time To Buy Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB)

During the last session, Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)’s traded shares were 2.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.78% or -$1.05. The 52-week high for the EHAB share is $25.25, that puts it down -102.81 from that peak though still a striking -8.03% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.45. The company’s market capitalization is $645.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) trade information

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) registered a -7.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.78% in intraday trading to $12.45 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -31.78%, and it has moved by -39.30% in 30 days. The short interest in Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) is 2.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies an increase of 22.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, EHAB is trading at a discount of -28.51% off the target high and -28.51% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 49.70% in 2022.

EHAB Dividends

Enhabit Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)’s Major holders

Enhabit Inc. insiders own 1.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.29%, with the float percentage being 5.36%. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 24200.0 shares (or 0.00% of all shares), a total value of $0.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.0 shares, is of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s that is approximately 0.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $74.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and FlexShares Tr-FlexShares Morningstar U.S. Market Factor Tilt Index. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 1.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1692.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $21065.0.