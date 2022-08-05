Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS)

During the recent session, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s traded shares were 1.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 78.43% or $3.95. The 52-week high for the CPS share is $28.06, that puts it down -212.47 from that peak though still a striking 60.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.53. The company’s market capitalization is $94.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 441.11K shares over the past three months.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) trade information

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) registered a 78.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 78.43% in intraday trading to $8.98 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.53%, and it has moved by 6.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.56%. The short interest in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) is 2.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.48 day(s) to cover.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.00% this quarter and then jump 68.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $576.05 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $636.95 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.40%. While earnings are projected to return -19.70% in 2022, the next five years will return -8.50% per annum.

CPS Dividends

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s Major holders

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.14%, with the float percentage being 102.78%. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.22 million shares (or 18.87% of all shares), a total value of $26.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.68 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) shares are Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 5.74% of the stock, which is worth about $8.04 million.