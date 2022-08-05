NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE): Can A Stock That’s Down -31.31% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s traded shares were 0.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $113.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.86% or -$0.98. The 52-week high for the NKE share is $179.10, that puts it down -57.8 from that peak though still a striking 12.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $99.53. The company’s market capitalization is $168.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.50 million shares over the past three months.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. NKE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 7 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.94.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information

NIKE Inc. (NKE) registered a -0.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.86% in intraday trading to $113.50 this Thursday, 08/04/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.00%, and it has moved by 9.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.41%. The short interest in NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is 14.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $134.03, which implies an increase of 15.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $185.00 respectively. As a result, NKE is trading at a discount of -63.0% off the target high and 11.89% off the low.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NIKE Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NIKE Inc. (NKE) shares have gone down -23.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.87% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -19.00% this quarter and then drop -4.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.32 billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.23 billion by the end of Nov 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.40%. While earnings are projected to return 5.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.27% per annum.

NKE Dividends

NIKE Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 21 and September 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NIKE Inc. is 1.22, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.07 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s Major holders

NIKE Inc. insiders own 1.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.30%, with the float percentage being 84.35%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,118 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 107.02 million shares (or 8.47% of all shares), a total value of $12.23 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 90.52 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.34 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NIKE Inc. (NKE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 36.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.21 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27.93 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $3.19 billion.